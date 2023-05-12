KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for DMC Global in a research report issued on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DMC Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $347.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

