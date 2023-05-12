Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

KEYUF opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Keyera has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

