Kohl’s Co. (KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 21st

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Kohl’s



Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

