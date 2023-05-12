Kristie Burns Sells 786 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $14,658.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,562 shares in the company, valued at $681,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $516.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

