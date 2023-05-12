Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 6,229 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

