Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,918,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,177,173 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $24.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.
Livent Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.