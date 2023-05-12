Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,918,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,177,173 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $24.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.