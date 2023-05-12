loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $22,631.28 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $22,631.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,800.72.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $26,416.08.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $20,533.68.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 330,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in loanDepot by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LDI. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

