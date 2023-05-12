LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $36,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.