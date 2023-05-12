MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip Profile

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.