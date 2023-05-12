Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Down to $184.25

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.25, but opened at $175.79. Masimo shares last traded at $170.30, with a volume of 281,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Masimo by 157.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 109.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

