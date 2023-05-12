MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $10.45. MasterBrand shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 348,008 shares.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

