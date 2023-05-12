MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Gap Up to $28.66

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $30.49. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 33,840 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $489.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Featured Stories

