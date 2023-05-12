Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,279 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,648,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $31.70 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

