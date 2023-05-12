Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 12,629 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE USB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

