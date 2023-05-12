Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,316 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

