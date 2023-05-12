Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 7,267 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.81 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

