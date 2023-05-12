Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,107 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

