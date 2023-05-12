Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.33 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

