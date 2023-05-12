Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $220.08 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.