Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.