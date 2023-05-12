Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA stock opened at $256.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $265.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.