Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in Booking by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,656.58 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,592.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,304.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

