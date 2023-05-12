Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.10 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

