Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.24 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,354 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $58.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

