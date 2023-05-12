Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.29 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

