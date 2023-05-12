Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.53 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after purchasing an additional 258,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after purchasing an additional 271,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

