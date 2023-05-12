Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

