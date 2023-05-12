Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.