Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE opened at $387.10 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

