Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.