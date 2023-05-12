Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after acquiring an additional 459,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA stock opened at $153.13 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

