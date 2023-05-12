Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.90 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

