Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.