Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VPU opened at $148.98 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.53.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

