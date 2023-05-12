Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 18,461 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

