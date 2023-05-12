Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 23,137 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.