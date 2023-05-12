Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,259 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 597,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,131,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 146,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

