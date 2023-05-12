Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 9,681 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL opened at $120.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

