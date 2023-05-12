Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

