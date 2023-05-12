Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 619,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,321 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 53,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 61,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.