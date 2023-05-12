MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MET opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

