Michael Aubrey Jones Purchases 500 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 500 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $13,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Aubrey Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Michael Aubrey Jones purchased 500 shares of Origin Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $17,220.00.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBNK stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $811.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OBNK. Raymond James cut their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 271,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,106,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 133,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.