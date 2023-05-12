Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receives Initiates Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their initiates rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.27.

Shares of MCO opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.63. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

