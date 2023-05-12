Morgan Stanley Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $95.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.42.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

