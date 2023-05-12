MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of MSCI worth $51,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $470.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.16. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.53 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

