Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Earns “Reiterates” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.15. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 208,282 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

