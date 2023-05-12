Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Natera worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,678,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,678,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

