National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $58.53 on Monday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $898.44 million, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.29.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $264.55 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.89%.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy purchased 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 85.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 572.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

