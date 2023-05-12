Needham & Company LLC Raises Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $325.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWAV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 4.7 %

SWAV stock opened at $302.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average is $227.15. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $132.39 and a one year high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.