Needham & Company LLC Raises Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $325.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SWAV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.33.
Shockwave Medical Stock Up 4.7 %
SWAV stock opened at $302.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average is $227.15. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $132.39 and a one year high of $320.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
