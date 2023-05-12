Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.57. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 977,357 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Nerdy Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $523.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218 over the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

